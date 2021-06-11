Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

In other Cardtronics news, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,167 shares of company stock worth $161,743 over the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,735,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,578,000 after acquiring an additional 120,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.93 on Friday. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

