Financial Comparison: 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) & JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) and JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and JanOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 Goedeker -40.19% N/A -73.59% JanOne -16.76% -129.42% -27.78%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 1847 Goedeker and JanOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 Goedeker 0 0 0 0 N/A JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and JanOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 Goedeker $55.13 million 0.34 -$21.57 million N/A N/A JanOne $33.87 million 0.68 -$8.50 million N/A N/A

JanOne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1847 Goedeker.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of 1847 Goedeker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of JanOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of JanOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JanOne beats 1847 Goedeker on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services. 1847 Goedeker Inc. was founded in 1951 and is based in Ballwin, Missouri.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. The company's lead product candidate is JAN101, a patented oral and sustained release pharmaceutical composition of sodium nitrite that targets poor blood flow to the extremities in patients with diabetes or peripheral artery disease to treat pain. It also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs; and designs, develops, and sells cellular transceiver modules and associated wireless services. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

