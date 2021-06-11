Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WVVI opened at $13.95 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $236,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,108.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $527,782. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

