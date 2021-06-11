Alembic Global Advisors Initiates Coverage on PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PCT. Roth Capital began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

NYSE:PCT opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

In other news, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.