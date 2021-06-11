Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of DGLY opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 91.32% and a net margin of 201.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Digital Ally in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,380,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Ally by 30.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

