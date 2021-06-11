Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

GENI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GENI opened at $19.40 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

