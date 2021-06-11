Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

LECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.82. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 952.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 69,599 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $1,844,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 56.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

