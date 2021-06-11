Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

WWW stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

