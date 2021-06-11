Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $154.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $166.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,145,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,619,000 after purchasing an additional 188,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

