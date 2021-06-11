Translate Bio, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Translate Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TBIO. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

