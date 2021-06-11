KeyCorp Weighs in on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $277.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

