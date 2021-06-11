Roy Twite Acquires 9 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,734 ($22.65) per share, with a total value of £156.06 ($203.89).
Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,635 ($21.36) per share, with a total value of £147.15 ($192.25).
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Roy Twite purchased 11 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,357 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £149.27 ($195.02).
- On Thursday, March 18th, Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of IMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total value of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60).
IMI stock opened at GBX 1,701 ($22.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,559.43. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 869.50 ($11.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,741 ($22.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17.
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
