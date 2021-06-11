Roy Twite Acquires 9 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,734 ($22.65) per share, with a total value of £156.06 ($203.89).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,635 ($21.36) per share, with a total value of £147.15 ($192.25).

On Tuesday, April 13th, Roy Twite purchased 11 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,357 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £149.27 ($195.02).

On Thursday, March 18th, Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of IMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total value of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,701 ($22.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,559.43. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 869.50 ($11.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,741 ($22.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,283.46 ($16.77).

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

