Andrew James Bell Buys 3,738 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) insider Andrew James Bell purchased 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £16,746.24 ($21,879.07).

LON:AJB opened at GBX 431.40 ($5.64) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 437.35. AJ Bell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 376.25 ($4.92).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.