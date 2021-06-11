Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€88.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.01 ($94.13).

HEI stock opened at €74.34 ($87.46) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €76.21. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.86.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

