JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $224.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of UPS opened at $203.20 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

