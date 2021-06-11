Nord/LB Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €32.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.63 ($32.51).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €26.58 ($31.27) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a fifty-two week high of €29.46 ($34.66).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

