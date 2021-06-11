David Smith Sells 79,219 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith sold 79,219 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

On Friday, April 9th, David Smith acquired 61 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £200.08 ($261.41).

LON QQ opened at GBX 347.60 ($4.54) on Friday. QinetiQ Group plc has a one year low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.82. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

QQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 429.40 ($5.61).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

