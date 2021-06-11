Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

MRUS opened at $23.65 on Monday. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $906.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. On average, analysts expect that Merus will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

