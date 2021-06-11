Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Stoneridge reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CL King downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stoneridge by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $886.87 million, a P/E ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.77. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

