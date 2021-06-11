908 Devices Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 16th (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices’ (NASDAQ:MASS) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 16th. 908 Devices had issued 6,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MASS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $79.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.62.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

