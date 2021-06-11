Soaring Eagle Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,444 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 731% compared to the average daily volume of 294 call options.

NASDAQ:SRNGU opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,824,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,363,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $101,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

