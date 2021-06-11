Host Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,597 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,384% compared to the typical daily volume of 175 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

