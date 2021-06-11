Host Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,597 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,384% compared to the typical daily volume of 175 call options.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ HST opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.40.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
