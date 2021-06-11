ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $65.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $61.26 and last traded at $60.97, with a volume of 42582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.81.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.