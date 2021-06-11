Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,438 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 112 call options.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $50.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 36,647 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,570,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,955,000.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

