Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $59.96, but opened at $62.00. Greif shares last traded at $61.71, with a volume of 309 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Get Greif alerts:

GEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.