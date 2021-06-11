Checkpoint Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,222 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,778% compared to the average daily volume of 105 call options.

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.53. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 15,942.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

