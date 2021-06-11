Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) traded down 7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.20. 40,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,621,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Specifically, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

