BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) traded down 3.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $58.37 and last traded at $58.74. 8,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,375,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

Specifically, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 23,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,433,585.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,070.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 76,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $4,645,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,026 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,773. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.