The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.700-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76 billion-7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.96 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.00.

SJM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.68. 622,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,304. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.11.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,819 shares of company stock worth $495,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

