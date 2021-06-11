Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to “Buy”

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OXM. B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.10. 394,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,011. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

