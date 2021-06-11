Evedo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.12 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $3.12 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.71 or 0.00837819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00089102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.91 or 0.08361269 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

