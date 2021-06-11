Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.570–0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.86 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140–0.140 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -14.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $520,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 4,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,613 shares of company stock worth $15,331,932 over the last 90 days.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

