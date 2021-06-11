Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22.

TÃ¼rkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TÃ¼rk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

