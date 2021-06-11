Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading Down 1.9%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €13.66 ($16.07) and last traded at €13.72 ($16.14). 54,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.98 ($16.45).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.88 ($17.50).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.17 million and a PE ratio of 22.60.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

