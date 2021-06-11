Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Stock Price Down 26.1%

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) dropped 26.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

