Mask Network Price Hits $4.94 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00013418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $63.40 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.01 or 0.00841604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00089169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.48 or 0.08373730 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MASKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.