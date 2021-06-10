Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $76,127.61 and approximately $891,556.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00192636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00198865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.72 or 0.01319246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,622.41 or 0.99880163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.