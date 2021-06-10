Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.730-6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.83 billion-5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.100-1.150 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,756. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.61.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

