Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells $366,795.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $366,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $398,310.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 1,095,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 3,642.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

