Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.35 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570–0.550 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.49. 1,734,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,668. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $3,082,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,613 shares of company stock valued at $15,331,932 over the last ninety days.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

