PlayFuel Hits Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00841248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00088889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.71 or 0.08365408 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.