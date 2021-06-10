LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

LC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. 1,299,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,096. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,779.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 12,143 shares worth $190,008. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

