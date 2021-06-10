ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.90 million.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,822. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

