Pirate Chain Trading 21.1% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $868.64 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $4.76 or 0.00013103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00366070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00181300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00233648 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 798.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,580,175 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

