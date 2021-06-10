Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270–0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.07 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $4.79 on Thursday, hitting $45.94. 5,462,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,224. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.67.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,594.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,716 shares of company stock worth $5,270,142. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

