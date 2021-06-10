Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.730-6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.83 billion-5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.100-1.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.61.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $329.80. 669,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.67. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.