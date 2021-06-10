Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Cap Tops $66.38 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $81.63 or 0.00225280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $66.38 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,212 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

