Orion Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $190.46 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $7.45 or 0.00020553 BTC on exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $190.46 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.16 or 0.00839423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00088931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.73 or 0.08378055 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,575,000 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.