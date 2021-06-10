Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $234,181.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for about $619.57 or 0.01712330 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $32.68 million and approximately $234,181.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00061812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00177267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00199837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.25 or 0.01318993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,230.59 or 1.00131810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 52,751 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars.

