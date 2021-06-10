Power Ledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $103.67 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00062273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.00839191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00088509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.21 or 0.08396819 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.